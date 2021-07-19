DailyUI #011 - Success message - Happy & Sad

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Day 11 of the Daily UI challenge :)
Credit of illustrations go to Pau Barbaro on blush.design
This was a super simple mash up but I wanted to try something super nice and colourful
My key learning today: Apple makes it super painful to use anything of theirs. It include UI kits and their San Francisco font (grrrrrrr)
The context of this app is similar to daily UI but daily cute drawings that I see a lot of on procreate!