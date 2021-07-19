DailyUI #011 - Success message - Happy & Sad

Day 11 of the Daily UI challenge :)

Credit of illustrations go to Pau Barbaro on blush.design

This was a super simple mash up but I wanted to try something super nice and colourful

My key learning today: Apple makes it super painful to use anything of theirs. It include UI kits and their San Francisco font (grrrrrrr)

The context of this app is similar to daily UI but daily cute drawings that I see a lot of on procreate!