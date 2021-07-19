Dzikri Miftachul Anam

King

Dzikri Miftachul Anam
Dzikri Miftachul Anam
  • Save
King king card logo vector retro illustration design
Download color palette

The king doesn't have to wear crown all the time

I really wanted to draw this before, finally I can

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Dzikri Miftachul Anam
Dzikri Miftachul Anam

More by Dzikri Miftachul Anam

View profile
    • Like