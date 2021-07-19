Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#DailyUI - Day 18 - Analytics Chart

#DailyUI - Day 18 - Analytics Chart study dailyui challenge userinterface uidesign interface fiction
#DailyUI - Day 18

#DailyUI18

Analytics Chart

Hint: Design an analytics chart. Is it to be used for web or app analytics, a health monitor, e-commerce analytics?

Consider filters, chart types, and the core features/statistics the user would need most.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
