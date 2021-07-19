DailyUI - Day 18 - Analytics Chart

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
#DailyUI - Day 18
#DailyUI18
Analytics Chart
Hint: Design an analytics chart. Is it to be used for web or app analytics, a health monitor, e-commerce analytics?
Consider filters, chart types, and the core features/statistics the user would need most.