Manitowoc County Mariners - Anchor Sports Logo

Manitowoc County Mariners - Anchor Sports Logo monitowoc wisconsin design sports mascot illustration logo esports gaming dasedesigns anchor anchor logo m logo mascot logo sports branding mariners logo mariners sports logo
  1. MarinersPost1.jpg
  2. MarinersPost2.jpg

A while back I was hired by a Sports team out ini Wisconsin, the Monitowoc County Mariners. They were after a badass M + Anchor sports logo, and
this was our end result!

