Happy Pelican

Happy Pelican bright colors happy eating fish abstract pelican design fun illustration hobbyist google slides google for education google apps flat
Pelican illustration created in Google Slides. As a teacher, I use the Google suite of apps everyday. So when it comes to creating digital art, I generally reach out and use the tools I know best — even if they're a bit unconventional. 🤨

