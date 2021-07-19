Derrick Stratton

Knoxville Panthers V2 - Sports team mascot design

Knoxville Panthers V2 - Sports team mascot design iowa iowastate big cat panthers panther mascot logo mascot design panther mascot panthers logo knoxville panthers sports logo branding design sports mascot illustration logo esports gaming dasedesigns
  1. KnoxvilleP3.jpg
  2. KnoxvilleC2P3.jpg

Version two for the Knoxville Panthers mascot logo project. All originally created back in 2019 O.O!

