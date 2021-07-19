Cedric Lopez Fernandez

The Blue Blur

The Blue Blur cartoon emeralds rings illustration gaming pattern minimal geometric 90s arcade retro gaming megadrive sega hedgehog sonic
Pattern I made for Sonic's 30th anniversary.
Stickers, shirts and prints are available here:
https://www.redbubble.com/people/cedriclopezf/
https://society6.com/cedriclopezf/

