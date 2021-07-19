Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Derrick Stratton

Knoxville Panthers V1 - Sports Mascot Design

Derrick Stratton
Derrick Stratton
Knoxville Panthers V1 - Sports Mascot Design team logo sports team dasedesigns gaming esports logo branding design sports mascot illustration mascot design mascot logo sports logo panthers panther panther logo panthers logo knoxville panthers
  1. KnoxvilleP2.jpg
  2. KnoxvilleC1P2.jpg

Custom full body panther for the Knoxville Panthers out in Iowa! We ended it on two versions this being my personal favorite. Something about the more menacing posture with the neck/head being down

Derrick Stratton
Derrick Stratton
