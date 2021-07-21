Pierce Home Page UI Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Pierce was an identity concept that La Visual developed for a construction management firm. We were inspired by construction industry and architectural branding, evident in the measuring square of the Pierce mark, the blueprint inspired patterns, the bold typography, and the highlight yellow color.