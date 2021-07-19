Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ali Abid

Daily Ui 002 - Credit Card Checkout

Ali Abid
Ali Abid
Daily Ui 002 - Credit Card Checkout uiuxdesign adobexd ios interaction food delivery app sushi resturant digitaldesign mobiledesign dailyinspiration uitrends userinterface appdesign uiux uxdesign challenge uidesign daily ui challenge daily ui daily 100 challenge
Daily UI Challenge day 2

I designed a credit card checkout app page for a sushi restaurant

Hit Like if you loved this project and show some appreciation by leaving a feedback

Available to commission work.

Write me at hello@aliabid.design

