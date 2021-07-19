Christine Barrett Photography Logo Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Christine Barrett is a photographer living in Las Vegas, who specializes in photography for real estate. For her logo, she wanted something that reflected the desert climate of the area, but also didn't lean too hard into photography or interior related imagery as she plans to expand her business in the future. I had a lot of fun designing this and love how it came out!