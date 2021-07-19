Grief - Editorial Illustration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Grief is one of those feelings that you only really understand after experiencing it. There are days that are easier and others that you don't even want to get out of your bed and, to be honest, the most difficult times are everyday ones, such as: the absence of one toothbrush in the bathroom.
Luto é um daqueles sentimentos que você só passa a entender de verdade depois de vivê-lo. Há dias que são mais fáceis e outros que você não quer nem sair de sua cama (ou rede, no meu caso) e, pra ser sincero, os momentos mais difíceis são aqueles cotidianos, como por exemplo: a ausência de uma escova no banheiro.