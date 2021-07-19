Developer's Portfolio Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks!
This is a landing page design for a developer's portfolio.
Hope you like it!
❤️ Press "L" if you like it.
✍🏻 Also feel free to give some feedback.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects district22studio@gmail.com
Visit our Website & follow us on Instagram
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.