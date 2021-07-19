Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Viktorswat

Planet Arc-453 | Landing, in 2056

Viktorswat
Viktorswat
  • Save
Planet Arc-453 | Landing, in 2056 graphic design
Download color palette

Landing, in 2056, two astronauts and one android of the 2nd generation, created on a 4-nuclear quantum processor. An uninhabited planet, Planet Arc-453 was visited by humans and a robot for the first time in 2056, thanks to successful missions to other galaxies. The status of the planet is unknown! These are 5 limited collection cards that were sent with a non-fungible NFT token.
#nft #token #art BUY https://wax.atomichub.io/market/sale/26159510

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Viktorswat
Viktorswat

More by Viktorswat

View profile
    • Like