Planet Arc-453 | Landing, in 2056

Landing, in 2056, two astronauts and one android of the 2nd generation, created on a 4-nuclear quantum processor. An uninhabited planet, Planet Arc-453 was visited by humans and a robot for the first time in 2056, thanks to successful missions to other galaxies. The status of the planet is unknown! These are 5 limited collection cards that were sent with a non-fungible NFT token.
#nft #token #art BUY https://wax.atomichub.io/market/sale/26159510