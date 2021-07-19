Jackie Kao

Unfold Tote Bags

Unfold Tote Bags sustainable layout design explorations lines vertical purple geometric bag food vegetables produce farming merch tote tote bag minimal type identity branding
  1. totebag-v2.jpg
  2. totebag-v3.jpg
  3. totebag-v1.jpg

Building off of Unfold’s current logo, color system, and type styles, I explored three new design directions for a greater identity system that can be employed across collateral and content.

1/ The first tote bag is leaning towards a look that evokes innovation, tech, and the transformative effect vertical farming is having on the industry.

2/ The second “V” design mimics the lines you see within plant leaves, but with a geometric, modern take.

3/ The third direction focuses on the final product that Unfold seeds create 👉🏼produce.

