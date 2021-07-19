Unfold Tote Bags

Building off of Unfold’s current logo, color system, and type styles, I explored three new design directions for a greater identity system that can be employed across collateral and content.

1/ The first tote bag is leaning towards a look that evokes innovation, tech, and the transformative effect vertical farming is having on the industry.

2/ The second “V” design mimics the lines you see within plant leaves, but with a geometric, modern take.

3/ The third direction focuses on the final product that Unfold seeds create 👉🏼produce.