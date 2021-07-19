Lisa Gorham Creative

Catoctin Breeze Vineyard 'Piquette'

Lisa Gorham Creative
Lisa Gorham Creative
Hire Me
  • Save
Catoctin Breeze Vineyard 'Piquette' packaging typography label design vineyard winery piquette watercolor wine label design graphic design illustration hand lettering packaging design wine label wine
Catoctin Breeze Vineyard 'Piquette' packaging typography label design vineyard winery piquette watercolor wine label design graphic design illustration hand lettering packaging design wine label wine
Catoctin Breeze Vineyard 'Piquette' packaging typography label design vineyard winery piquette watercolor wine label design graphic design illustration hand lettering packaging design wine label wine
Catoctin Breeze Vineyard 'Piquette' packaging typography label design vineyard winery piquette watercolor wine label design graphic design illustration hand lettering packaging design wine label wine
Download color palette
  1. CBV Piquette 02.jpg
  2. CBV Piquette 01.jpg
  3. CBV Piquette 03.jpg
  4. CBV Piquette 04.jpg

*NEW RELEASE* Introducing Piquette! Catoctin Breeze Vineyard's latest addition to their award-winning line-up.

With a name as unique and interesting as Piquette (much like the wine itself), the moniker became the focus of our design. Inspired by the wine's spunky character, the new watercolor label features lively hand-painted lettering in vivid hues drawn from the Piquette's brilliant color and notes of raspberry and black cherry. Full of spirit, this new packaging design is as delightful and energetic as the bubbly beverage itself.

Lisa Gorham Creative
Lisa Gorham Creative
Branding, Brand Identity & Graphic Design
Hire Me

More by Lisa Gorham Creative

View profile
    • Like