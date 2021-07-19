itsharjeetkg

HKGfit

itsharjeetkg
itsharjeetkg
Hire Me
  • Save
HKGfit recipe health fitness blogger dietitian diet food nutrition wordmark logo branding design minimal
Download color palette

Concept for a Dietician/Kinesiologist to use for personal branding. The fork represents the diet and is also an abstract human figure lifting a barbell. The logo represents diet, mind and exercise - the 3 elements that lead to a healthy lifestyle.

itsharjeetkg
itsharjeetkg
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by itsharjeetkg

View profile
    • Like