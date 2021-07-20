Reach.live dashboard

Reach.live allows fitness trainers, musicians, chefs, and other passionate people to earn money by hosting live events with and for their subscribers. Offering powerful features that help their customers to get the most out of their event with ease, Reach.live makes it effortless to host an event and takes care of all the details. 👌

One of the main areas we focused on while designing the dashboard was creating a simple design system that supports endless expansion and easy-to-build components.

We made sure that the dashboard contains everything the host may need to manage all their events and account.

Design by Matus Hatala

Animation by Martin Mroc

Full case study: www.a11.studio/project-reach.html