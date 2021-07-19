Datwit landing page v3.0

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Datwit landing page is a website to promote the work of the company creating multipurpose software solutions integrating modern techniques like Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, Data Analysis, and microservices.
Datwit is pursuing the purpose of redesigning its landing page. Therefore we need to study the current version and its competitors, so we can evaluate the site's visual evolution.