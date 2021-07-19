Enma Muñoz

Datwit landing page v3.0

Enma Muñoz
Enma Muñoz
  • Save
Datwit landing page v3.0 ux illustration design ui development
Download color palette

Datwit landing page is a website to promote the work of the company creating multipurpose software solutions integrating modern techniques like Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, Data Analysis, and microservices.

Datwit is pursuing the purpose of redesigning its landing page. Therefore we need to study the current version and its competitors, so we can evaluate the site's visual evolution.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Enma Muñoz
Enma Muñoz

More by Enma Muñoz

View profile
    • Like