Grocery App User Flow

The goal of this project is to allow users buy their daily needs from home, safely. This app has both a friendly, easy to use interface and experience.

Grocery apps like Instacart have reported that business has only seen an upswing since the massive customer on boarding in the pandemic period.

People across the world have got the taste of the on-demand grocery services, and they seem to love the service.

There is still a large gap between demand and supply and you can benefit from being the prime grocery deliverer in your country.