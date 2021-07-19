Datwit landing page v2.0

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Datwit is a young Serbian Company dedicated to creating multipurpose software solutions integrating modern techniques like Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, Data Analysis, and microservices. Also develops small web apps with full artificial intelligence capabilities.
Coming from a basic design for its landing page they are looking forward to improving it with the purpose of a better work showcasing and experience of their audience.