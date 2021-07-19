Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Enma Muñoz

Datwit landing page v2.0

Enma Muñoz
Enma Muñoz
  • Save
Datwit landing page v2.0 development branding ui
Download color palette

Datwit is a young Serbian Company dedicated to creating multipurpose software solutions integrating modern techniques like Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, Data Analysis, and microservices. Also develops small web apps with full artificial intelligence capabilities.

Coming from a basic design for its landing page they are looking forward to improving it with the purpose of a better work showcasing and experience of their audience.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Enma Muñoz
Enma Muñoz

More by Enma Muñoz

View profile
    • Like