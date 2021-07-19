Kids Social Platform

Hello Dribbblers 👋

Here are my whole exploration about KidsSocial , these a platform for Web only where kids can connect with their friends and feel socially!!

- Source icons from Flaticon

- Source Photo From Freepik

So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy! 😉

Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/ravishh.pandey/)

Behance (https://www.behance.net/ravish_p2c3f)

Email (pandey.ravish1994@gmail.com)

Feel free to feedback and comment.

don't forget press "L" if love it.

Thanks!