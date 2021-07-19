Margo Mosst

Thermostat

Margo Mosst
Margo Mosst
  • Save
Thermostat app ux ui design
Download color palette

Trying to work in different styles to learn what my strengths are.
Let me know what you think about this minimalistic thermostat design!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Margo Mosst
Margo Mosst
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Margo Mosst

View profile
    • Like