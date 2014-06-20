Triple App Animation

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was my first time using After Effects, back in December 2013 I think, so the pacing's pretty off but I've since learned to keep an eye on that as I go.
Triple is an app for quickly finding the facts you actually want to know about a topic, filtering out the noise and presenting just the important bits.
Fueled.com | Fueled on Facebook | Fueled on Twitter