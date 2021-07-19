Mariana Pacheco

Geometric Mondays

Mariana Pacheco
Mariana Pacheco
  • Save
Geometric Mondays experimentation color color palette branding visual design vector illustration geometric geometric design geometric mondays
Download color palette

37 / Trentasette / Treinta & Siete / Thirty Seven
This is a series of geometric experimentation.
Follow me: https://www.instagram.com/jpgbympg for more #GeometricMondays

Mariana Pacheco
Mariana Pacheco

More by Mariana Pacheco

View profile
    • Like