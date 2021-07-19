Claire Whitman

Allkinds Packaging | Skin Support, Troubleshooters

Claire Whitman
Claire Whitman
  • Save
Allkinds Packaging | Skin Support, Troubleshooters branding packaging design packaging design
Download color palette

One of many packages designed for Allkinds, a new personal care brand for kids and tweens. Skin Support products include cleanser, moisturizer, spot treatment, micellar water, and face masks. I helped design the Skin Support packaging which fits within the overarching packaging system.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Claire Whitman
Claire Whitman

More by Claire Whitman

View profile
    • Like