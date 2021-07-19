UI Exercise - Join the Crew [Rogue Studio Store]

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi, people!
Rogue Shop is a website developed by the Rogue Studio crew, a group of developers and designers specialized at crafting amazing digital pieces. Inspired by it, I imagined a page that would invite fashion designers to put up their best works in a pursuit to join their team - or, even better, as the headline says, "join the crew"!
Even if is is a simple concept, I really enjoyed designing it, and specially the hero image! I hope you enjoyed it! Leave your feedbacks, if you will!