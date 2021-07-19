Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Blanca Sosa

Stylish Girl

Blanca Sosa
Blanca Sosa
  • Save
Stylish Girl design illustrator ill character illustration animation
Download color palette

It's been so long since I last worked with some vectors, but here it's the end result. A frame from a little GIF I manage to finish last friday.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Blanca Sosa
Blanca Sosa

More by Blanca Sosa

View profile
    • Like