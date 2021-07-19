So, if you google terms like "lokma" or "Greek loukoumades" then you'll know what exactly the "puffs" are :) Basically, it's a special recipe mini size donut usually covered in chocolate, honey and/or various sprinkles, originally coming from Southeast Europe. But if you're living in Ottawa area, you can now order these to be delivered to your doorstep under convenient brand name "Puffs on Wheels" :) Visual identity by yours truly... bon appetit!