Mily Sin

DailyUI #010 - Share button - Dribbble animated gif fail

Mily Sin
Mily Sin
Day 10 of the Daily UI challenge :)

I feel like a super saiyan after failing for 30 minutes to get my animation to be dribbble compatible in a gif format. I see you dribbble, that's how you get people to upload to pro

I was so please with the bounce effect of the social icons popping out :(

Note to self: for animations use figma

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Mily Sin
Mily Sin

