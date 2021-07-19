nissethedrummer

Catharsys

nissethedrummer
nissethedrummer
  • Save
Catharsys adobe illustrator flat eldest greeneyes leader alpha rude nasty evil head catharsis kat warrior fight street portrait face character cat
Download color palette

I think this cat has seen something in this life. Rootless, he gnawed the right to life with his teeth, new wounds on his body appeared faster than old ones healed. But, knowing victories and defeats, he firmly stands in his place. Until others come, younger and stronger. Daring, not recognizing authorities, ready to encroach on someone else's territory. But be sure, while he is still able to fight back uninvited guests.

nissethedrummer
nissethedrummer

More by nissethedrummer

View profile
    • Like