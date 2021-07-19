Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julie Marting

Voice experiment on typography

Voice experiment on typography particules bloom tongue twisters typography type microphone voice webgl black noise interface interaction developer design concept graphic design animation ui
Bring tongue twisters to life by using your voice through "Twists tricks experience shifts", a webgl experience.
Read out loud the tongue twisters to make them move, and learn a bit about their history.
Project made with Zohra Mrad, and developed by Rémi Rucojevic and Alassane Coly-Arogundade

Interactive designer, Gobelins Paris

