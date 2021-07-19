Evening Blues: A Music Player Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Everything about this UI was inspired by the last light of a random evening I captured on my phone. I instinctively knew I wanted to use the colour scheme and gradient of the fading light of the evening to design the UI of a mobile app; one that would be able to channel that sort of (spiritual) connection I had with the dying light of day, and the natural choice of UI to design was a music player, because music can be such a spiritual experience. That's the story behind it all.