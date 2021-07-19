Evening Blues: A Music Player Design

Everything about this UI was inspired by the last light of a random evening I captured on my phone. I instinctively knew I wanted to use the colour scheme and gradient of the fading light of the evening to design the UI of a mobile app; one that would be able to channel that sort of (spiritual) connection I had with the dying light of day, and the natural choice of UI to design was a music player, because music can be such a spiritual experience. That's the story behind it all.