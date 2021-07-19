Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdul Kumshey

modern login page ui design for admin angular js/10

Abdul Kumshey
Abdul Kumshey
  • Save
modern login page ui design for admin angular js/10 admin login page sign up page sign page new sign in modern sign in modern sign up modern login admin page forget forget password admin sign in admin login login page sign in sign up login
Download color palette

created admin panel on angular js with uikit for client for more feel free to contacts us @xevello

Abdul Kumshey
Abdul Kumshey

More by Abdul Kumshey

View profile
    • Like