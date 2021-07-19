Fran Thacker

Logo Design

Logo Design
This is a logo I created for a hospitality company - I had free reign with the brief and I wanted to include local 'culture' (Deer Park) along with the name of the establisment (The Bluebell)

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
