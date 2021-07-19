Ismael Chacon

Project - Dream for Noel King

Ismael Chacon
Ismael Chacon
  • Save
Project - Dream for Noel King cover album cover graphic design design
Download color palette

This project was made for a non-existant artist, Noel King, the idea was to find a word and match the cover to it so in this case Dream. A motion blur was added to the face to give that dreamy effect as well as other blurs in the text and a radial blur in the vinyl's central part.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Ismael Chacon
Ismael Chacon

More by Ismael Chacon

View profile
    • Like