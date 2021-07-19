Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fahima Fahi

Jar Label Design

Fahima Fahi
Fahima Fahi
  • Save
Jar Label Design bottle design packaging supplement pouch graphicdesign designer design product design labels stickers create logo supplement label label design bottle label packaging design product packaging logo graphic design branding jar
Download color palette

Hi There!
This is a jar label design.
FEATURES
300DPI
CMYK Color Mood
Ai File Available
Thanks For Visiting
If you need any designs then let me know. I'm available.
Follow me
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fahimabegum65/
Behance:https://www.behance.net/fahima_fahi

Fahima Fahi
Fahima Fahi

More by Fahima Fahi

View profile
    • Like