Saman Samadi

Telegram Redesign

Saman Samadi
Saman Samadi
  • Save
Telegram Redesign instagram viber whatsapp connection connect chat web internet messanger telegram branding logo ui mobile ios app android design
Download color palette

It's not perfect but it's something to think about. Tell me how you think.

Saman Samadi
Saman Samadi

More by Saman Samadi

View profile
    • Like