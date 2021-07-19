Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
UI/UX Kits

Voelas - Event & Conference HTML Template

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Voelas - Event & Conference HTML Template ux ui ux design app web development web design summit startup speaker seminar schedule organization meetup meeting festival expo exhibition website congress conference
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Voelas is a responsive HTML template powered by Bootstrap 4. It’s suitable for events, conferences but also can be used for any events-based sites. Voelas comes with speakers, schedule, blog, post, shortcodes, pricing page, etc.

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like