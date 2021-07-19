Footer Menu Interactions (SERVE)

Designed and developed some subtle interactions for the footer menu on this project. Previously, there were no hover states created to indicate to the user that they were hovering/selecting an element. I added:

-A subtle color change on the hover state for the social icons. The Facebook social icon is hovered over in the example here.

-For the page links, I added the same color change interaction, but also added an underline to help the user identify what they are hovering over. 'Volunteer' was the hovered element in this example.

--

Hit the 'L' on your keyboard to show support and let me know what you think in the comments below!

--

This was designed and custom coded for a Squarespace website project that I was asked to add some micro-interactions to recently.

If you like this and want to work together, or see more of my work, check out my profile and reach out <3

Thank you!