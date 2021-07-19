Footer Menu Interactions (SERVE)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designed and developed some subtle interactions for the footer menu on this project. Previously, there were no hover states created to indicate to the user that they were hovering/selecting an element. I added:
-A subtle color change on the hover state for the social icons. The Facebook social icon is hovered over in the example here.
-For the page links, I added the same color change interaction, but also added an underline to help the user identify what they are hovering over. 'Volunteer' was the hovered element in this example.
--
Hit the 'L' on your keyboard to show support and let me know what you think in the comments below!
--
This was designed and custom coded for a Squarespace website project that I was asked to add some micro-interactions to recently.
If you like this and want to work together, or see more of my work, check out my profile and reach out <3
Thank you!