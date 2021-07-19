UI Exercise - Masters Contest [Webflow]

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello, guys!
This time, I chose to design a ficticious page for Webflow's website. I came up with a contest idea, encouraging developers and designers to submit their webflow products to a competition - with some valuable rewards, of course!
As usual, the concept is entirely up to my responsibility, since I just created as an excuse to improve my UI design chops. Feedbacks are welcome!!