Hannah De Jonghe
chilli

Wijngoed Rhode

Hannah De Jonghe
chilli
Hannah De Jonghe for chilli
Hire Us
  • Save
Wijngoed Rhode @chilli branding packaging
Download color palette

Identity & packaging for a Belgian vineyard. Discover the project on chilli.be

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
chilli
chilli
Hire Us

More by chilli

View profile
    • Like