Jake Stephenson

UI Card Style for Redesigned Intranet

Jake Stephenson
Jake Stephenson
  • Save
UI Card Style for Redesigned Intranet graphic design intranet portal website card ux web design ui
Download color palette

A few of the many card styles I'm building out in a redesign of our internal company website. The amount and variety of information creates a need for several levels of visual hierarchy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Jake Stephenson
Jake Stephenson

More by Jake Stephenson

View profile
    • Like