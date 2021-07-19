Hayley Fedders

Website Content and Logo Suite

Hayley Fedders
Hayley Fedders
  • Save
Website Content and Logo Suite logo suite mobile app squarespace design website content illustration typography designer portfolio brand design design logo branding
Download color palette

Logo suite and website content for custom Squarespace website (salon and spa)

Hayley Fedders
Hayley Fedders

More by Hayley Fedders

View profile
    • Like