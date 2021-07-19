Mikulec - Portfolio project layout

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
View the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122949647/Mikulec-website-redesign-concept
This project was created as a concept for a website redesign. Seeing as the old website has become aged, both in design and execution, I have decided to put some care into it and sprinkle some of my special designer sauce on it.
I’ve set focus on creating a breathable layout with advanced sections where photographs of the interior projects have been emphasized.
It’s a clean and aesthetical layout that is rich
in content, but still maintains its simplicity.
