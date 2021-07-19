Fatma Asem

Jobify

Fatma Asem
Fatma Asem
  • Save
Jobify illustration logo ui design ui ux design uiux
Download color palette

Hello everyone, this is my design for a job finder app(jobify), wish you like it and your feedback will be appreciated.
Thanks in advance.
Full Project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123782345/Job-Finder-App-%28Jobify%29

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Fatma Asem
Fatma Asem

More by Fatma Asem

View profile
    • Like