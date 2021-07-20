Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shoaib Prasad

Fitness cadet 0.1

Shoaib Prasad
Shoaib Prasad
Hire Me
  • Save
Fitness cadet 0.1 flatcolours fitness procreate ipadpro sketch art digitalillustration illustration
Download color palette

Working on a series of illustration on fitness. I am using iPad Pro to make these illustration in Procreate software. Taking inspiration from one of the best digital illustrator in the design circuit (Jarom Vogel). His tutorial is available on skill share.

Shoaib Prasad
Shoaib Prasad
Serving freshly baked product ideas and designs @Zomato
Hire Me

More by Shoaib Prasad

View profile
    • Like