Simple Crafting Mascot Logo.

Simple Crafting Mascot Logo.
A simple "Big Man" as i like to name it, as it hold a man that contain power and a big body and this project has been a for a network server for the gaming stuff. hope you guys liked it.

For any business related please email me : contact@revol.xyz

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
