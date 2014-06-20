Hannah De Jonghe
chilli

Maison de Bruges

Hannah De Jonghe
chilli
Hannah De Jonghe for chilli
Hire Us
  • Save
Maison de Bruges @chilli branding packaging print
Download color palette

Identity & packaging for a brand that produces artisan jam. Discover the complete project on chilli.be

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
chilli
chilli
Hire Us

More by chilli

View profile
    • Like