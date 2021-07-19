Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Erin Hanson

Weighty

Erin Hanson
Erin Hanson
Hire Me
  • Save
Weighty design illustration
Download color palette

Raise your hand if you compartmentalize time by events, and then arbitrarily weigh life wins and losses based on those moments. At what point is a day, week, month, year officially good or bad to the point that its immune to further influence. Can a moment just exist without it being put on a scale.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Erin Hanson
Erin Hanson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Erin Hanson

View profile
    • Like